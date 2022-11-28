‘Pure Evil’: Trump Critics, Allies Condemn Former President’s Dinner With Jew Haters

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) took to the Senate floor Monday to describe as “pure evil” former President Donald Trump’s dinner meeting at Mar-a-Lago with antisemitic rapper Kanye West and Holocaust-denying alt-right figure Nick Fuentes. “For a former President to sit and have dinner with a high profile anti Semite is disgusting and dangerous,” Schumer said. “To give an antisemite even the smallest platform — much less an audience over dinner — is pure evil.

Trump has said that he took the meeting at the request of West and that he didn’t know Fuentes — an excuse that Schumer rejected as insufficient. “Even assuming the former President didn’t realize Mr. Fuentes was coming to Mar-a-Lago, for him to refuse to condemn Fuentes and his bigoted words is appalling and dangerous,” he said.

Schumer and other Democrats have highlighted the contrast between criticism from the former president’s Jewish supporters and the comparative silence from elected GOP members.

Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY-10) said that the incoming Republican congressmen have “100% complicity” with Trump. “Even as some of Trump’s closest Jewish allies have harshly condemned him for dining with rabid anti-semites, still total silence from 100% of the incoming [House GOP] majority. Not a one of them has spoken out against this,” he said.

Related coverage Antisemitic Books Pushing ‘Ritual Murder’ Myth On Display At Prestigious Fair in Poland Crudely antisemitic books promoting Holocaust denial and depicting Jews as usurers have been showcased at a prestigious book fair in...

That criticism from Jewish allies of Trump was joined on Monday by Elan Carr, the former Special Envoy for Monitoring and Combatting Antisemitism in the Trump administration.

“No responsible American, and certainly no former President, should be cavorting with the likes of Nick Fuentes and Kanye West,” Carr said. “To placate antisemitism is to promote antisemitism. President Trump must condemn these dangerous men and their disgusting and un-American views.”

Carr’s condemnation comes after the Zionist Organization of America (ZOA), the Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC), and a handful of elected Republicans slammed Trump’s decision to meet with West and Fuentes.

ZOA’s Morton Klein, who honored Trump with ZOA’s Theodor Herzl Gold Medallion for his support for Israel at their annual gala on 13 November, called on Sunday for Trump to explicitly condemn the dinner companions. “President Trump must not sully his extraordinary presidential record of pro-Israel actions and combating antisemitism on college campuses and elsewhere by failing to clearly condemn vile antisemites Kanye West and Nick Fuentes,” Klein said.

In 2019, Fuentes used the “analogy” of “baked cookies” to dispute the number of Jews killed in the Holocaust.

“How long would it take you to make 6 million? Hmm, I don’t know, it certainly wouldn’t be five years, right? The math doesn’t seem to add up…. I don’t think you’d result in 6 million, maybe 200,000-300,000 cookies,” he said. In 2021 he tweeted that the “next big frontier for populist and conservative inc… is discussing Jewish Power. Somehow I don’t think they’ll broach that one!”

West, who now goes by Ye, described the meeting in a video posted on twitter last week saying that Trump was “really impressed” with Fuentes at the dinner. Trump has since posted two explanations of the meeting on his Truth Social microblogging platform saying that West had asked for advice and that he didn’t know either Fuentes or Milo Yiannopoulos, another alt-right commentator who attended the dinner and who is serving as West’s campaign manager for his 2024 presidential run.

“We got along great, [West] expressed no anti-Semitism, & I appreciated all of the nice things he said about me on ‘Tucker Carlson.’ Why wouldn’t I agree to meet?” Trump said.

Yiannopoulos on Sunday wrote on the messaging and blogging site Telegram that Trump hadn’t discredited himself by meeting with West and Fuentes, but rather by his continued association with Jews. “He did it by continuing to suck the boots of the Jewish powers that be who hate Jesus Christ, hate our country, and see us all as disposable cattle according to their ‘holy’ book,” Yiannopoulos wrote. Yiannopoulos, who is British, resigned from Breitbart in 2017 after making positive comments about pedophilia.

Elected Republicans, however, have so far been wary of directly condemning the former president.

Senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA) on Monday became one of the few such Republicans to criticize Trump directly. “President Trump hosting racist antisemites for dinner encourages other racist antisemites. These attitudes are immoral and should not be entertained. This is not the Republican Party,” Cassidy said.

Rep. James Comer (R-KY-1) added on Sunday that Trump “certainly needs better judgment in who he dines with.” Republican House and Senate leaders have otherwise so far refused to comment.

Condemnation from Democrats has been more full throated. Speaking for the Biden Administration, White House Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates said on Saturday that “bigotry, hate, and antisemitism have absolutely no place in America — including at Mar-A-Lago.”