Algemeiner Honorary Chairman Dovid Efune Issues Clarion Call To Fight Antisemitism

Honorary Chairman of The Algemeiner Dovid Efune told attendees of the 9th annual J100 Gala on Tuesday that The Algemeiner is the “home base” in the battleground of ideas for advocates of the Jewish people. “For fifty years now, with your partnership, The Algemeiner has served as a foremost media tribune for the Jewish people. It’s a proud legacy,” Efune said. “It’s our answer to Kanye and Khamenei. It’s our answer to Farakhan and Fuentes. It’s our answer to Omar and Abbas.”

Efune, who is the publisher of The New York Sun and The Algemeiner’s former Editor-in-Chief, noted that this year’s J100 Gala fell on the anniversary of UN resolution 181, the 1947 General Assembly resolution that called for the partition of the British Mandate of Palestine into a Jewish and Arab state. “It was on this day, exactly 75 years ago on November 29th, 1947, that the United Nations passed what may just be its most recent good resolution,” Efune said.

The J100 Gala, which honors the top 100 people positively influencing Jewish life in 2022, this year gave The Algemeiner’s ‘Warrior for Truth’ award to singer Pat Boone, human rights advocate and former NBA star Enes Kanter Freedom, and former Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz for their efforts in combatting antisemitism, promoting tolerance, and in support of Israel and the Jewish people.

Efune also welcomed The Algemeiner’s new CEO Jason Pressberg who joins the paper following 16 years of experience as a dedicated Jewish non-profit leader. “Together, all of us here tonight, we’re focused on the mission at hand,” Efune said. “We know that we are surrounded by Goliaths, but we have also not forgotten that we hail from the stock of David, which means that we have a history of giant slaying.”

Related coverage Two Senior Palestinian Militants Killed in West Bank Raid; Israel Warns Against Retaliation Two senior Palestinian militants who were involved in attacks against Israeli forces were killed during an overnight exchange of fire...

Watch Efune’s full remarks at the J100 Gala below: