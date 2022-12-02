Don’t Touch Israel’s ‘Gem’ of Supreme Court, Dershowitz Warns
by i24 News
i24 News – Israel’s Supreme Court is key to the Jewish state’s battle against propagandists claiming it is not a democracy, renowned US jurist Alan Dershowitz said on Thursday, warning that the august institution should be kept out of the realm of partisan politics.
The statement comes in response to a debate in Israel regarding the principle of judicial overview, on the heels of prime minister-elect Benjamin Netanyahu’s agreeing to form a government coalition with hardline right-wingers who pledged to overhaul the court.