Fatah Turns Murderers of Babies into Heroes for Kids

For Fatah, the party of Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas, it is not sufficient to murder Jews. It is not even sufficient to glorify the terrorists who murder Jews. For Fatah, it just as important to poison the minds of young Palestinians — by turning such murderers into heroes, and enlisting kids to demonstrate solidarity with them.

On Oct. 30, 1988, three Palestinian terrorists attacked an Israeli bus with Molotov cocktails. Rachel Weiss and three of her children were burned to death. David Delrosa, a 19-year-old Israeli soldier who rushed into the burning bus to try and save Rachel and her children, died a month and a half later of the burn wounds he sustained. David said that he heard Rachel saying “Shema Yisrael” — a Jewish prayer said twice daily declaring the Oneness of God, which is also said when death approaches. Rachel, he said, positively chose to stay with her children, instead of saving herself and leaving them to die alone.

To celebrate the murderers, Fatah’s Lion Cubs and Flowers children’s movement, which focuses on kids aged 6-15, organized a “demonstration of solidarity” for two of the murderers — Jum’a Adam and Mahmoud Abu Kharabish — who they referred to as “heroic prisoners.” Pictures of the children participating in the event were then posted on the Lion Cubs and Flowers movement’s Facebook page:

Posted text: “The boys and girls of the Jericho and Jordan Valley area, the children of the Ein Al-Sultan administrative area, are organizing a demonstration of solidarity with our heroic prisoners. We commemorate the veteran prisoners of Jericho, Jum’a Adam and Mahmoud Kharabish, after they began their 35th year under the occupier’s oppression. Release is near for our heroic prisoners.” [emphasis added] [Fatah’s Lion Cubs and Flowers children’s movement, Facebook page, Nov. 8, 2022]

Terrorists Adam and Kharabish were arrested the day after the attack (Oct. 31, 1988) and have been in prison for 34 years. During that time, and through December 2022, the Palestinian Authority (PA) will have paid each one of them 1,798,200 shekels ($519,359) in reward for their attack. When the murderers reached 30 years in prison, the PA raised the monthly salary it pays them by 20%, from 10,000 to 12,000 shekels per month.

According to the 2004 PA Law of Prisoners and Released Prisoners, and regulations adopted by the PA government to implement the law, if the terrorists are ever released, the PA will give them a $25,000 grant, they will automatically be entitled to a paid position in the PA’s institutions equivalent to that of a minister in the government, have the right to buy a car tax-free, and many other benefits. All that, simply as a reward for murdering three Jewish kids, their mother, and a real hero who paid with his life, trying to save others.

The third terrorist who participated in the attack, Ahmad Takrouri, was released in the Gilad Shalit prisoner exchange deal in 2011.

Last week, the world marked UN World Children’s Day. As Palestinian Media Watch (PMW) has demonstrated, instead of celebrating the lives of children, the Palestinian Authority, the PLO, and Fatah (all headed by Mahmoud Abbas) are teaching Palestinian children to admire terrorists who murdered Jewish babies. This indoctrination is an integral part of the policy of the PA, the PLO, and Fatah to poison the minds of Palestinian children. For the PA, the PLO, and Fatah, the silence of the international community and the absence of any vocal criticism is tantamount to approval.

Maurice Hirsch, Adv. is the Head of Legal Strategies for Palestinian Media Watch, where a version of this article first appeared.