Saturday, December 10th | 16 Kislev 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Putin Says Russia May Adopt ‘US Concept of Preemptive Strike’

Soccer: Moroccan Ecstasy at World Cup Win Shared by Africa and Arab World

China’s Xi Calls for Oil Trade in Yuan at Gulf Summit in Riyadh

Russia’s War on Ukraine Latest News: Russian Drone Attacks hit Odesa Power Network

Trump Lashes Out at US Jews Over Criticism of Mar-a-Lago Dinner

Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema’s Departure From Democratic Party Puts Pressure on Senate Majority

George Washington University Students for Justice in Palestine Deny Defacing Hillel Building

Anti-Zionist Protestors Disrupt CUNY Event on Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

‘Cursed Zionists’: Austrian Authorities Order Investigation into Rampant Antisemitism at Vienna Mosque

New Jersey Holds Vigil for 2019 Kosher Market Shooting Victims

December 10, 2022 2:29 pm
0

Putin Says Russia May Adopt ‘US Concept of Preemptive Strike’

avatar by i24 News

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg, Russia June 17, 2022. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

i24 NewsRussian President Vladimir Putin on Friday said the Kremlin could amend its military doctrine by introducing the possibility of a preemptive strike to disarm an enemy, in an apparent reference to a nuclear attack.

He spoke in response to a question from a reporter who asked him to clarify his statement from earlier this week on the use of nuclear weapons.

“Speaking about a disarming strike, maybe it’s worth thinking about adopting the ideas developed by our US counterparts, their ideas of ensuring their security,” Putin said with a thin smile, noting that such a preemptive strike was intended to knock out command facilities.

Speaking to reporters just days after warning that the risk of nuclear war was rising but Russia would not strike first, Putin said Moscow was considering whether to adopt what he called Washington’s concept of a preemptive strike.

“First of all, the United States has the concept of a preemptive strike. Second, it is developing a disarming strike system,” Putin told reporters in Kyrgyzstan, adding that Moscow might need to think about adopting US “ideas for ensuring their own security.”

“We’re just thinking about it.”

The administration of US President Joe Biden has repeatedly cautioned Putin against nuclear saber-rattling.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.