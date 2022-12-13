Tuesday, December 13th | 19 Kislev 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

“Disturbing” Swastika Incident at Canadian High School Prompts Hate Crime Investigation

White House Establishes Inter-Agency Group to Counter Antisemitism

Teaching Terror to Tots — Reevaluating the Oslo Accords

An Anti-Israel UK Paper Incites the Mob

Iranian Regime Intensifies Violence Against Protesters; Will the World Act?

When Will US Universities Put a Stop to Skyrocketing Attacks on Jewish Identity?

The Making of a Palestinian Martyr

Report on Jenin Girl’s Death ‘Rushed’: Border Police

Israeli Cast in Morocco Performs First Hebrew Play in Arab Country

Hitler-Praising Kanye West Named ‘Antisemite of the Year’ by Nonprofit

December 13, 2022 2:02 pm
0

“Disturbing” Swastika Incident at Canadian High School Prompts Hate Crime Investigation

avatar by Dion J. Pierre

Illustrative: Swastikas spray-painted on a bench on the Walnut Street Bridge, in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Photo: Twitter.

An antisemitic incident at an Ottawa high school has prompted local police to launch a hate crimes investigations, a local outlet, Ottawa Citizen, reported on Tuesday.

On Dec. 1, a group of students found a swastika in a classroom at Sir Robert Borden High School, with one student then of their  pantomiming a Nazi salute.

“This is a blatant act of antisemitism, which is absolutely unacceptable,” principal Matthew Gagnier wrote to the community in a letter quoted by Ottawa Citizen. “Every student deserves the right to feel safe at school, regardless of religion/creed, race, background, ability, gender or sexual orientation.”

“This incident is disturbing and comes at a time when we are seeing examples of antisemitism in our community, on social media and around the world,” Gagnier continued, adding that the school “unequivocally” condemns antisemitism.

Related coverage

December 12, 2022 5:01 pm
0

Hitler-Praising Kanye West Named ‘Antisemite of the Year’ by Nonprofit

Kanye West has been named 2022's "Antisemite of the Year," by StopAntisemitism, an American nonprofit organization. "Kanye West's threats of violence,...

The Ottawa Police Service (OPS) was informed of the incident on Dec. 5 and is still investigating it, Ottawa Citizen said. In the interim, the school will discipline the students who staged the incident and educate them about hate and intolerance.

Last July, the Government of Ontario announced two new education programs on Monday to address growing antisemitism in Canadian public schools. Minister of Education Stephen Lecce said that the $327,000 initiative was an investment to “help us combat antisemitism in our homes, in our schools, and in communities right across Ontario.”

The programs — “Unpacking Intolerance: Equity and Diversity Training for Educators” and “Tour for Humanity Virtual Summer Camp” — will be supported by the Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center for Holocaust Studies (FSWC). The initiative was prompted by persisting Jew-hatred in Ontario.

“The sad reality is that antisemitism still blights our communities,” Lecce said. “According to Statistics Canada, in 2019, there were 296 police-reported incidents targeting the Jewish population in Canada, the largest religious group.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.