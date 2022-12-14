Several Swastikas Graffitied in Chicago Public School Bathroom

Swastikas were graffitied in the bathroom of a Chicago middle school in the Far Northwest Side section of the city.

“We write to you today to share the disturbing news of repeated antisemitic graffiti (swastikas) in our middle school hall bathroom and a classroom and two instances of bias-based language/racial slurs written and spoken around race (n***** and b*****) in just this past week,” Edgebrook Public School said on Friday, according to a statement shared by a local ABC outlet.

The following Monday, the school issued another communication, revealing that “new swastikas were drawn in the middle school boy’s bathroom today and report at around 11:15 a.m.” Disciplinary actions for the students involved are forthcoming and the school is educating students about hate, administrators added.

“They’re trying to talk to the kids it seems like. But What else can we do?” a parent, speaking anonymously, told ABC-7. “What can we do as parents and families and the school? What else can be done to really make sure that these kids are learning?”

David Goldenberg, regional director of the Anti-Defamation League’s (ADL) told the station that “kids have access to hate speech and hate symbols in ways that we never had before and previous generations,” noting that antisemitic incidents in the state of Illinois have increased by 430 percent.

Chicago Public Schools (CPS) has since issued a statement affirming its commitment to “providing safe, welcoming, and inclusive learning environments in all District schools.”

“And the district does not tolerate discrimination in any form,” CPS continued. “The district handles all allegations in accordance with District polices and procedures, including the Student Code of Conduct. This reported incident is under investigation.”