2 Allegedly Killed in Israeli Airstrike on Syria’s Damascus: Report

i24 News – An Israeli attack targeted the Damascus area in Syria late Monday killed two militants at a Hezbollah weapons depot, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based organization.

The two gunmen were unidentified but likely affiliated to the Lebanese group Hezbollah, the report said. At least four barrages targeted Iranian militia positions near the Damascus international airport.

A correspondent for state-run TV SANA said that Syrian air defense system activated to intercept Israeli rockets.

The Saudi Al-Arabiya reported that an Iranian anti-aircraft installation at the international airport was targeted.

Related coverage Biden to Strongly Condemn Antisemitism at White House Hanukkah Reception President Biden on Monday evening is expected to strongly condemn rising antisemitism at the White House’s Hanukkah reception on the...

Israel has not commented on the reports, as it seldom does after alleged attacks in Syria. The Jewish state has maintained that it will not tolerate Iranian-backed militia activity north of its border.

Hundreds of attacks have been reported, in recent years, with Iranian-backed Shia groups such as Hezbollah in the crosshairs.

Last week, Israel reportedly killed several members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in eastern Syria’s Deir ez-Zor.

Lieutenant General Aviv Kochavi, the Israeli military’s chief of staff, confirmed in a rare statement last Wednesday that Israel destroyed a weapons shipment along the Iraqi-Syrian border in November.