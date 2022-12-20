Tuesday, December 20th | 26 Kislev 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

2 Allegedly Killed in Israeli Airstrike on Syria’s Damascus: Report

Biden to Strongly Condemn Antisemitism at White House Hanukkah Reception

UK Releases New Antisemitism Report Amid New Spate of Attacks on London Jews

Israeli Kids Find 2,000-Year-Old Oil Lamp in Upper Galilee

US Capitol Riot Panel Recommends Charging Trump With Insurrection, Obstruction

Israel’s Diplomatic Office in Doha Will Close With End of The Qatar World Cup

‘I Wish You Victory,’ Israeli Envoy Tells Ukrainians at Hanukkah Celebration in Kyiv

A Father’s Perspective on Campus Antisemitism

A Star Is Born: ‘Daddy Gave Me a Present, a Machine Gun and a Rifle’

Victim Jihad: The Strategy Behind the Jailed Terrorists’ Complaints

December 20, 2022 9:42 am
0

2 Allegedly Killed in Israeli Airstrike on Syria’s Damascus: Report

avatar by i24 News

Illustrative: Smoke rises from a neighborhood in the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria, March 18, 2019. Photo: REUTERS/Stringer.

i24 News An Israeli attack targeted the Damascus area in Syria late Monday killed two militants at a Hezbollah weapons depot, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based organization.

The two gunmen were unidentified but likely affiliated to the Lebanese group Hezbollah, the report said. At least four barrages targeted Iranian militia positions near the Damascus international airport.

A correspondent for state-run TV SANA said that Syrian air defense system activated to intercept Israeli rockets.

The Saudi Al-Arabiya reported that an Iranian anti-aircraft installation at the international airport was targeted.

Related coverage

December 19, 2022 5:42 pm
0

Biden to Strongly Condemn Antisemitism at White House Hanukkah Reception

President Biden on Monday evening is expected to strongly condemn rising antisemitism at the White House’s Hanukkah reception on the...

Israel has not commented on the reports, as it seldom does after alleged attacks in Syria. The Jewish state has maintained that it will not tolerate Iranian-backed militia activity north of its border.

Hundreds of attacks have been reported, in recent years, with Iranian-backed Shia groups such as Hezbollah in the crosshairs.

Last week, Israel reportedly killed several members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in eastern Syria’s Deir ez-Zor.

Lieutenant General Aviv Kochavi, the Israeli military’s chief of staff, confirmed in a rare statement last Wednesday that Israel destroyed a weapons shipment along the Iraqi-Syrian border in November.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.