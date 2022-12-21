Wednesday, December 21st | 27 Kislev 5783

December 21, 2022 11:18 am
Mass Murderer as Classmate: Palestinian Kids Exposed Daily to Dalal Mughrabi, Who Led Murder of 37

avatar by Nan Jacques Zilberdik

Opinion

Palestinian terrorist Dalal Mughrabi is widely regarded as a hero in the West Bank. Photo: PMW

Like a silent classmate, mass murderer Dalal Mughrabi — who led the murder of 37 Israelis, among them 12 children — looks down at Palestinian kids participating in a school course.

One of the walls in the room serves as a memorial displaying numerous pictures of Mughrabi, the female Palestinian terrorist who led the most lethal terror attack in Israel’s history, known as the 1978 Coastal Road massacre, in which she and other Fatah terrorists hijacked a bus on Israel’s Coastal Highway, murdering 37 civilians, 12 of them children, and wounding more than 70.

This memorial appeared in pictures posted on Facebook by Fatah’s Lion Cubs and Flowers children’s movement, which highlighted a course for children held by the movement in the classroom under Mughrabi’s watchful eyes.

The wall displays 16 pictures of murderer Mughrabi.

Such glorification of mass murderers is completely in line with Palestinian Authority (PA) policy, which, as Palestinian Media Watch (PMW) has exposed, teaches Palestinians to view terrorist murderers as their role models.

This is also in line with Fatah’s policy of brainwashing children to grow up to be terrorists. PMW exposed this policy in a recent report “Teaching Terror to Tots” about Fatah’s Waed magazine for children ages 6-15, a magazine which is published the same Lion Cubs and Flowers children’s movement that held the course under the gaze of terrorist Mughrabi.

The author is a senior analyst at Palestinian Media Watch, where a version of this article first appeared.

The opinions presented by Algemeiner bloggers are solely theirs and do not represent those of The Algemeiner, its publishers or editors. If you would like to share your views with a blog post on The Algemeiner, please be in touch through our Contact page.

