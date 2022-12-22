2022 the Deadliest Year for Palestinians? What the Media Didn’t Tell You

According to the United Nations, 2022 has been the deadliest year in the West Bank and eastern Jerusalem in almost two decades, with more than 150 Palestinians killed by Israeli forces.

However, while this claim might be true, it is definitely not the whole truth. Indeed, these raw numbers fail to acknowledge that most Palestinians who died in recent months were killed while attacking Israelis.

Moreover, almost half of the deaths were publicly claimed as members of recognized terror groups, including Hamas, Islamic Jihad, and the Al Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades.

Our research team found that at least 60% were shot as they attacked civilians or security forces with guns, explosives, Molotov cocktails, knives, rocks, and cars. An additional 29% died during violent riots. pic.twitter.com/MoOS9ZHtvo — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) December 21, 2022

By uncritically echoing the Palestinian death tally, some journalists are essentially turning reality on its head. The latest Palestinian assault on Israelis is made out to look like a campaign of aggression by the Jewish state.

We can only hope that the media will do better in 2023.

The author is a contributor to HonestReporting, a Jerusalem-based media watchdog with a focus on antisemitism and anti-Israel bias — where a version of this article first appeared.