‘Never Again’ Must Mean Exactly That

JNS.org – It looks like 2022 will set the record for annual antisemitic incidents in America. With the political polarization of the United States and the lack of civil discourse, the forecast for 2023 is not much better.

Social media, which amplifies and promotes antisemitic messages, may be the main culprit. The lack of oversight and controls on various platforms has allowed antisemitic conspiracy theories to spread and had a terrible effect on society in general.

Jews throughout history have been the first target of hate when the economy is failing, and thus a barometer of social ills. The Covid-19 pandemic caused a rupture in global society and the global economy. The fallout has included a rise in antisemitism. Between a depressed economy and Covid fears and anxiety, Jew-hate has had a field day.