Israeli Mayor Attends Funeral of Terrorist Who Wounded 3 Policemen

JNS.org – The mayor of the Arab Israeli city of Kafr Qassem attended the funeral on Saturday of a terrorist who was slain while attempting to shoot and run over several police officers.

Despite the police having already settled on a motive, Mayor Abdel Badir offered several possible motives for Friday’s pre-dawn attack in interviews with Hebrew media, including criminal intent and mental illness.

He also blamed illegal guns in the Arab sector, saying they are “directed at all of us.”

Israel Police spokesman Cmdr. Eli Levi said, “The district commander was present at the scene and determined that it was a terrorist attack. There is no other version.”

CCTV footage backed up the police, showing Naim Badir attempting to shoot an officer.