Terrorists Attack Israeli Car, Military Forces in Northern West Bank

I24News – The Lions’ Den terrorist group said it perpetrated a shooting attack on the northern West Bank outpost of Havat Gilad near Nablus, according to Palestinian sources early Monday, while another overnight shooting that targeted a nearby army checkpoint was claimed by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

No one was wounded in the attacks. In the Havat Gilad attack no bullet hit the vehicle and later several bullet casings were found in the area. The Israeli military (IDF) confirmed the incident.

“During the night there was an attempted shooting attack on an Israeli vehicle near the settlement of Havat Gilad in the area of ​​the Shomron regional division. There were no injuries and the vehicle was not damaged. After IDF forces searched the area, several backpacks were located,” the IDF said in a statement.

According to the IDF statement, during the raid on early Monday, “a wanted man suspected of involvement in terrorist activity was arrested in the city of Nablus.” Another man was arrested “in the city of Hebron in the area of ​​the Yehuda regional division” and an “M16 type weapon, an “airsoft” rifle and an “airsoft” pistol were confiscated.” A total of five wanted people were arrested as IDF soldiers, the Shin Bet domestic security agency and the Security Guard operated in the West Bank overnight.

A Hamas operative was arrested last Wednesday on suspicion of carrying out another shooting attack on Havat Gilad earlier this month. Palestinian Islamic Jihad claimed a shooting attack Friday on the settlement Shaked near Jenin, on the northern tip of the West Bank. Both the Nablus and Jenin areas have been hotbeds of violence, with frequent Israeli operations and terrorist attacks.

Israel has launched operation “Break the Wave” as it copes with a particularly violent year, which has claimed more than 150 Palestinians and over 20 Israelis. The loosely connected Lions’ Den terrorist group, centered in Nablus, also rose in the past year.