Coalition for Jewish Values Criticizes Letter by 330 Rabbis Pledging to Boycott Israeli MKs

JNS.org – The Coalition for Jewish Values (CJV) criticized a letter signed last week by an estimated 330 non-Orthodox rabbis pledging to bar members of Israel’s Religious Zionism Party from speaking at their synagogues.

“Their call reveals the unrestrained hypocrisy of these non-Orthodox and anti-Orthodox movements,” said CJV President Rabbi Yoel Schonfield. “The same people who virtue-signal their ‘tolerance’ demonstrate that they are the least tolerant of all. Anyone who speaks outside their ideological echo chamber must be canceled, censored, and banned.”

CJV also criticized the pledge for claiming that the policies of RZP leader Bezalel Smotrich and Otzma Yehudit Party Chairman Itamar Ben Gvir “will cause irreparable harm to the Israel-Jewish Diaspora relationship.”

“Israel has not, contrary to their claims, disenfranchised them,” the CJV statement reads in reference to the signatories. “Rather, it is they who seek to disenfranchise Israel.”

The rabbinic policy group criticized the Reform Jewish leaders for meeting with noted antisemites such as Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah and defending Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), who has a history of antisemitism, in a recent letter.