Tuesday, December 27th | 3 Tevet 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Coalition for Jewish Values Criticizes Letter by 330 Rabbis Pledging to Boycott Israeli MKs

Israeli Security Forces Thwarted Bombing Attack Planned by Gaza Terrorists

100,000 New Viruses Identified in Breakthrough Israeli-Led Study

Ronaldo Paid The Price For His Support For The Palestinians, Says Turkey’s Erdogan

Israel: Yair Lapid Denounces The New ‘Government of Madness’

Whoopi Goldberg Repeats Holocaust Slur That Got Her Suspended From ‘The View’

NY Firefighter Arrested for Allegedly Vandalizing and Urinating on Sukkah; Ice Menorah Destroyed

The World Has Forgotten Two Israelis Held by Palestinian Terrorists

New York Loses Another Comedy — and Jewish — Landmark

How Hanukkah & Christmas Affirm the Jewish People’s Connection to the Land of Israel

December 27, 2022 9:09 am
0

Coalition for Jewish Values Criticizes Letter by 330 Rabbis Pledging to Boycott Israeli MKs

avatar by JNS.org

Israeli far-right lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir tours Mahane Yehuda market in the run up to Israel’s elections in Jerusalem, September 30, 2022. Photo: REUTERS/Amir Cohen

JNS.org – The Coalition for Jewish Values (CJV) criticized a letter signed last week by an estimated 330 non-Orthodox rabbis pledging to bar members of Israel’s Religious Zionism Party from speaking at their synagogues.

“Their call reveals the unrestrained hypocrisy of these non-Orthodox and anti-Orthodox movements,” said CJV President Rabbi Yoel Schonfield. “The same people who virtue-signal their ‘tolerance’ demonstrate that they are the least tolerant of all. Anyone who speaks outside their ideological echo chamber must be canceled, censored, and banned.”

CJV also criticized the pledge for claiming that the policies of RZP leader Bezalel Smotrich and Otzma Yehudit Party Chairman Itamar Ben Gvir “will cause irreparable harm to the Israel-Jewish Diaspora relationship.”

“Israel has not, contrary to their claims, disenfranchised them,” the CJV statement reads in reference to the signatories. “Rather, it is they who seek to disenfranchise Israel.”

Related coverage

December 26, 2022 3:52 pm
0

Ronaldo Paid The Price For His Support For The Palestinians, Says Turkey’s Erdogan

i24 News - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan claimed that famous Portuguese soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo was hit with a...

The rabbinic policy group criticized the Reform Jewish leaders for meeting with noted antisemites such as Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah and defending Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), who has a history of antisemitism, in a recent letter.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.