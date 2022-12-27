Tuesday, December 27th | 3 Tevet 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Republican Jewish Committee Slams Congressman-elect Santos Over False Claims of Jewish Heritage

Google Removes Antisemitic Trope As Definition for ‘Jew’ After Outcry

Black Jewish Rapper Says Writing Songs About His Experiences With Antisemitism Is ‘Therapeutic’

Ukraine Making Progress in Destroying Iranian Drones Used by Russia, Air Force Says

New York Times ‘Really Misses the Mark’ With Piece on Zionist-Free Zones at Berkeley Law School

Celebrating — and Mourning — the Greatest Jewish Writer of Musicals

For Israeli Athletes, 2022 Was a Banner Year

The Palestinian Authority’s Incitement to Terror and Murder Continues

UK Media Outlets Take Undisclosed Tour, Then Attack Israel

Taiwan to Extend Conscription to One Year, Citing Rising China Threat

December 27, 2022 1:42 pm
0

Google Removes Antisemitic Trope As Definition for ‘Jew’ After Outcry

avatar by Dion J. Pierre

Google headquarters. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

Google, the most used search engine in the world, has changed the results for a search of the term “Jew” following widespread criticism over its listing an antisemitic trope as the first among several definitions.

“A bargain with someone in a miserly or petty way,” said the first result, listed under ‘jew’ [sic], explaining that “Jew,” a noun describing a member of the Jewish people, was transfigured into a derogatory slur in the 19th century to evoke “old stereotypes associating Jewish people with trading and moneylending.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, only one definition appears, with a “Jew” described as “a member of the people and cultural community whose traditional religion is Judaism and who trace their origins through the ancient Hebrew people of Israel to Abraham.”

The antisemitic listing, first reported by StopAntisemitism, a US-based watchdog group, prompted sweeping condemnation online, with many in the Jewish community wondering why the search engine would prioritize a slur against the Jewish people over classic, non-antisemitic terms describing who they are.

Related coverage

December 27, 2022 3:32 pm
0

Republican Jewish Committee Slams Congressman-elect Santos Over False Claims of Jewish Heritage

The Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC), a political group that supports Jewish Republicans, cut ties on Tuesday with Congressman-elect George Santos...

“When one enters ‘jew’ into the Google search engine, a grotesque antisemitic trope comes up,” Stop Antisemitism tweeted on Tuesday. “This is unacceptable.”

After the search results were emended, the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) said, “We appreciate that Google removed an offensive definition of the word ‘Jew’ as its first dictionary entry after ADL and others reported it. There is no excuse for the first result of the word ‘Jew’ on Google to turn up an obviously antisemitic result.”

In 2017, Google updated its search engine results for the term “Holocaust historians” after the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) noted that it prompted images and profiles of Holocaust deniers, including David Irving, an infamous Nazi historian, and David Hoggan, who wrote a book titled The Myth of the Six Million. Both men were discussed in Deborah Lipstadt’s 1993 book, Denying the Holocaust.

The Algemeiner has asked Google to comment on this story. It will be updated accordingly.

Follow reporter Dion J. Pierre at @DionJPierre.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.