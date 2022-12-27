Tuesday, December 27th | 3 Tevet 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

New York Times ‘Really Misses the Mark’ With Piece on Zionist-Free Zones at Berkeley Law School

Morningstar Slow to Implement Promised Anti-Bias Measures, Observers Say

ISIS-Inspired Terrorist Arrested for Deadly Jerusalem Bombings

Republican Elected to Congress Admits Lying About Jewish Ties, Family Fleeing Nazis

Knesset Passes ‘Smotrich-Deri’ Amendment

Coalition for Jewish Values Criticizes Letter by 330 Rabbis Pledging to Boycott Israeli MKs

Israeli Security Forces Thwarted Bombing Attack Planned by Gaza Terrorists

100,000 New Viruses Identified in Breakthrough Israeli-Led Study

Ronaldo Paid The Price For His Support For The Palestinians, Says Turkey’s Erdogan

Israel: Yair Lapid Denounces The New ‘Government of Madness’

December 27, 2022 9:52 am
0

Morningstar Slow to Implement Promised Anti-Bias Measures, Observers Say

avatar by Mike Wagenheim / JNS.org

A Morningstar building in downtown Chicago. Photo: YouTube screenshot

JNS.org – Nearly two months have passed since US investment firm Morningstar reached an agreement with pro-Israel organizations to alter its methodology in assigning risk ratings to companies doing business in and with Israel.

Yet none of the ratings have changed, even after Morningstar and a leading American Jewish interlocutor said the company is working towards its stated pledges, including the hiring of an independent expert to advise Morningstar on its assumptions and processes.

Even so, some are not convinced Morningstar is serious about changing its ways after coming under fire for its risk ratings methodology and the inherently biased sources it uses when dealing with the Israeli-Palestinian issue.

“The same process just gets reinvented every few months with no changes made. They had pressure, so they hired [independent law firm] White & Case and came back with a few tweaks. They thought it would pacify people. No one was fooled by it,” Rich Goldberg, senior adviser at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies and Morningstar critic, told JNS.

Related coverage

December 27, 2022 9:27 am
0

Republican Elected to Congress Admits Lying About Jewish Ties, Family Fleeing Nazis

JNS.org - Republican George Santos, who in November was elected to represent New York’s third congressional district, admitted on Monday...

“They went into a multi-month engagement with leading Jewish experts, leading foreign policy experts, BDS [Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions] experts, ESG [environmental, social and governance movement] experts. And they came out of that process with a series of commitments, with no changes made. Now they’re digging in to have an independent consultant,” he said.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.