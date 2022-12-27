West Bank: 16 Arrested by Israeli Forces During Anti-Terrorism Operation

i24News – The Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Shin Bet internal security services and Border Police soldiers arrested 16 wanted people across the West Bank during a counterterrorism operation overnight Monday to Tuesday.

The troops operated in several places in the West Bank including, among others, the villages of Almaniya and Ad-Dhahiriya. In the city of Nablus, six wanted persons suspected of being involved in terrorist activities were arrested. During the operation, gunmen fired on IDF forces, causing no casualties.

During an operation in the village of Jeva in the area of ​​the regional division of Menasha, the fighters arrested two other wanted people and confiscated two “Carlo” type weapons. Additionally, IDF soldiers arrested six wanted men in the villages of Silwad, A-Ram and Bitin in the Binyamin Regional Division area.

At the same time, IDF forces operated in the village of El Khader in the Etzion Brigade area, then arrested two wanted people and confiscated explosives in the village of Bid Faluh. An “Airsoft” pistol and an IDF uniform were also located.

Related coverage Israeli Army Chief Presses Netanyahu on Military-Linked Laws in Phone Call i24News - The head of Israel's army participated in back-channel talks in recent days with incoming Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu...

In addition, the fighters operated in the village of Yatta in the area of ​​the regional division of Yehuda and confiscated ammunition.

No casualties to Israeli forces were reported during the overnight activities, which are part of the larger “Break the Wave” operation that has featured nightly counterterrorism raids throughout the year. The operation was initiated after a series of deadly terrorist attacks against Israelis earlier this year.

The terrorist organization Lions’ Den said early Tuesday it shot at an army base by Huwara, south of Nablus in the northern West Bank, as well as a military checkpoint there, according to Israeli army radio. The perpetrators allegedly escaped to safety. The IDF made no mention of this specific incident during its morning report of the latest “Break the Wave” actions.