Ahead of Power Transfer, Lapid Vows to Topple Netanyahu’s ‘Government of Destruction’

JNS.org – Outgoing Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid delivered a parting shot on Thursday to Benjamin Netanyahu’s incoming coalition, calling it a “government of destruction” and vowing to return to power.

“This is not the end, this is the beginning of the fight for our beloved country,” Lapid said in a Facebook post. “We are fighting for the future of our children and we will not stop until we topple the government of destruction and return [to power],” he added.

The statement comes amid reports that Lapid and Netanyahu will forgo the traditional transfer of power ceremony when the new government is sworn in on Thursday.