December 29, 2022 9:54 am
Ahead of Power Transfer, Lapid Vows to Topple Netanyahu’s ‘Government of Destruction’

avatar by JNS.org

Israel’s Prime Minister Yair Lapid chairs the first cabinet meeting, days after lawmakers dissolved parliament, in Jerusalem July 3, 2022. Gil Cohen-Magen/Pool via REUTERS

JNS.org – Outgoing Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid delivered a parting shot on Thursday to Benjamin Netanyahu’s incoming coalition, calling it a “government of destruction” and vowing to return to power.

“This is not the end, this is the beginning of the fight for our beloved country,” Lapid said in a Facebook post. “We are fighting for the future of our children and we will not stop until we topple the government of destruction and return [to power],” he added.

The statement comes amid reports that Lapid and Netanyahu will forgo the traditional transfer of power ceremony when the new government is sworn in on Thursday.

The Likud Party released a statement saying that Netanyahu had not been offered the opportunity to attend such a ceremony.

