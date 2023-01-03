Tuesday, January 3rd | 10 Tevet 5783

January 3, 2023 12:14 pm
0

Black Eyed Peas Dedicate Song During New Year’s Eve Concert in Poland to Jewish Community, Others Facing Hate

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

The Black Eyed Peas with newcomer J. Rey Soul on stage at the “New Year’s of Dreams” show in Poland. Photo: YouTube screenshot.

The Black Eyed Peas showed support for the Jewish community by dedicating one of their songs during their New Year’s Eve concert in Poland to those who experienced hate throughout 2022.

The band — which includes Apl.De.Pp, Taboo, new semi-member J. Rey Soul and frontman Will.I.Am — was hired by Polish broadcaster TVP to headline the network’s “New Year’s of Dreams” show. Before they began singing their hit song “Where Is The Love?” Will.I.Am spoke to the crowd and singled out the Jewish community, as well as people around the world of African descent and the LGBTQ community who were targeted with hatred during the year.

“The Jewish community — we love you,” he said. “This song is dedicated to unity.”

After the performance, Will.i.am, took to Instagram Live and further said, “We are the Black Eyes Peas…or, you can say, ‘Black Eyed Peace.’ We’re about peace, equality, harmony … We stand for unity, love, tolerance, oneness,” according to The Daily Beast.

Watch the Black Eyed Peas’ entire concert in Poland in the video below.

