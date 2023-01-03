US News Ranks Israel as 10th-Most Powerful Country

JNS.org – U.S. News & World Report listed Israel as the world’s 10th-most powerful nation in the publication’s country rankings for 2022, citing the Jewish state’s military strength as well as its influential status in politics and in the global economy.

The US was ranked first, followed by China, Russia, Germany, the United Kingdom, South Korea, France and Japan. One of the Abraham Accords signatories, the United Arab Emirates, came in ninth, just ahead of Israel.

Israel maintained a very high military ranking in the “power” category, coming in fourth with a score of 91.1, trailing only China, the US and Russia. Furthermore, Israel was assessed to be “politically influential” with a score of 78.1.

The Jewish state scored 67.3 for “strong international alliances,” 35.6 for its economy and 25.8 for being a leader.

“Israel has a technologically advanced market economy with cut diamonds, high-technology equipment and pharmaceuticals among its major exports,” stated the report.