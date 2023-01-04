Wednesday, January 4th | 11 Tevet 5783

January 4, 2023 9:02 am
Hezbollah Chief: Middle East Could ‘Explode’ After Ben-Gvir’s Temple Mount Visit

Lebanon’s Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah addresses his supporters via a screen during a rally commemorating late Hezbollah commander Mustafa Badreddine who was killed in an attack in Syria, in Beirut suburbs, Lebanon May 20, 2022. Photo: Reuters/Aziz Taher

JNS.org – Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah warned on Tuesday of consequences for Israeli Cabinet member Itamar Ben-Gvir’s visit to Jerusalem’s Temple Mount.

In televised remarks on the third anniversary of the US’ assassination in Iraq of Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani, Nasrallah said National Security Minister Ben-Gvir’s visit could cause the volatile situation in the Middle East to “explode.”

Rumors of Nasrallah’s ill health have been circling after a speech he planned to deliver on Friday was postponed due to illness. The Lebanese terror leader had contracted the flu, according to Hezbollah’s media office.

On Tuesday, Nasrallah, 62, said that he is feeling better, claiming a long-standing sensitivity in his windpipe contributed to his illness.

He deemed the new Israeli government “corrupt” and “extremist” and said it was directing itself to a “very dangerous point” with its policies in Jerusalem, Judea and Samaria and the Gaza Strip.

“The desecration of the Muslim and Christian sanctities in Palestine will not only explode the situation…but could actually cause an explosion in the whole region,” said Nasrallah, making claims similar to those on past occasions. “Our people will not accept such a violation.”

He cautioned Western countries to stop “crazy extremist Israelis” if they do not want another war in the region. “We are awake, alert and ready. We will not allow any change to the rules of deterrence in Lebanon,” Nasrallah said.

