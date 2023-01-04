Wednesday, January 4th | 11 Tevet 5783

January 4, 2023 12:59 pm
Jewish Actress Ruby Rose Visits Israel, Claps Back at ‘Free Palestine’ Supporters on Social Media

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Actress Ruby Rose. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Jewish Australian actress Ruby Rose is currently in Israel visiting her friend and costar, Israeli actress Rona-Lee Shimon, and is not letting anti-Israel supporters on social media ruin her trip.

The former Batwoman stars in the action thriller Dirty Angels with Shimon, who is also a cast member of the hit Israeli series Fauda, and has been touring the Jewish state with the Israeli actress. On Tuesday, Rose posted on her Instagram page a carousel of photos from her travels so far in Israel and in the caption said that from the moment that she met Shimon, “I knew that we would become deep, dear friends.” She told her 20 million Instagram followers that the actress has become like family to her and added, “I feel so lucky to be considered as such by this angel.”

Shimon responded in the comments by writing: “My sweet angel! I feel so blessed we got to meet on our film. You went straight into my heart. I love your gentle loving heart so much. You literally had me at Hello.”

Rose’s Instagram post was also bombarded with messages from anti-Israel supporters who wrote “Free Palestine” and criticized her for visiting “apartheid Israel.”

In response to one such comment, Rose replied, “I am visiting a friend. Not making a political statement.” Since then, the Australian actress and model has also shared on her Instagram Stories multiple posts about antisemitic attacks and anti-Jewish incidents that took place in 2022.

