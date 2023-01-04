Pew Research: 118th Congress Has 33 Jewish Lawmakers

JNS.org – Thirty-three Jewish lawmakers were sworn into the new 118th Congress on Tuesday, according to the Pew Research Center.

Despite having one fewer member than in the 117th Congress, Jews continue to account for about 6 percent of all US representatives and senators, an analysis from the Washington-based think tank also stated, adding that they make up about 2 percent of the adult population.

Jewish members make up 6 percent of both freshmen legislators and returning members.

Twelve percent of the Democrats are Jewish, as are two Republicans: returning Rep. David Kustoff of Tennessee and freshman Rep. Max Miller of Ohio.

Related coverage Israel a ‘Difficult Country’ Says Ukraine Foreign Minister, As Speculation Mounts Over Thawing of Russian-Israeli Ties Ukraine's foreign minister described Israel as a "difficult country" in his press briefing on Wednesday, as speculation mounted over whether...

Jews have a wider presence in the Senate (9 percent) than in the House (5.5 percent). The analysis also highlighted that Jews make up a slim majority of the non-Christian members of Congress.

The 118th Congress also has Rep. George Santos of New York, who identified as Jewish during his campaign but is now categorized as “Don’t know/refused” following his admission that he lied about his supposed Jewish heritage and that his grandparents fled the Nazis.

Newly-elected Rep. Anna Paulina Luna from Florida identifies alternatively as the Congress’s first “Messianic Jew” and a Christian.

There are three Muslims in Congress, all Democratic representatives — André Carson of Indiana, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan.

Congress remains largely untouched by two trends that have long marked US religious life: a decades-long decline in the share of Americans who identify as Christian and a corresponding increase in the percentage who say they have no religious affiliation.

Since 2007, the share of Christians in the general population has dropped from 78 percent to 63 percent. Nearly three in 10 US adults now say they are religiously unaffiliated.