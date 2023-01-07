Gal Gadot Not to Return to Role of Wonder Woman

i24 News – Israeli actress Gal Gadot is no longer expected to put on the Wonder Woman costume, media reported this week, as uncertainty looms over the future of the DC franchise’s superhero movies.

Director James Gunn and producer Peter Safran were appointed to head the DC Universe to give a boost to the franchise, which struggles to hold the comparison to the successes of Marvel. Gunn and Safran, who are to present their vision to the CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, David Zaslav, reportedly would not entrust the role of Wonder Woman to Gal Gadot, nor that of Supermen to Henry Cavill.

According to the Variety magazine, the pair have laid out a 10-year slate for future DC movies, and all of the franchise’s current stars are set to be replaced by a significantly younger generation of actors. As recently reported, the Patty Jenkins-directed sequel to Wonder Woman 1984 is not expected to see the light of day.

Gadot also posted on social media that she was “grateful to have the opportunity to play such an incredible, iconic character” and that she was “looking forward to sharing her next chapter with you,” hinting that the page was definitely turned.

This year fans will see the Israeli actress starring in the leading role in Heart of Stone, an action thriller produced by Netflix, the first photos of which were recently published. Gadot plays Rachel Stone, a CIA spy sent on a dangerous mission. She is also set to make a comeback to the “Fast & Furious” franchise.