January 8, 2023 4:09 pm
Britain Says Iran’s Execution of Two Protesters is ‘Abhorrent’

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Britain’s Foreign Secretary James Cleverly attends a press conference after the first UK-Germany Strategic Dialogue meeting, which will agree cooperation on joint priorities, at Lancaster House, in London, Britain, January 5, 2023. Photo: Kin Cheung/Pool via REUTERS

British foreign minister James Cleverly on Saturday condemned Iran’s execution of two protesters and urged it to “immediately end the violence against its own people”.

“The execution of Mohammad Mahdi Karami and Seyed Mohammad Hosseini by the Iranian regime is abhorrent,” Cleverly said on Twitter. “The UK is strongly opposed to the death penalty in all circumstances.”

Iran hanged the two men for allegedly killing a member of the security forces during nationwide protests that started after the death of 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman Mahsa Amini last September.

