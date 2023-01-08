Foreign Ministry Trains Future Diplomats to Represent Israel on World Stage

i24 News – The cadets course at Israel’s Foreign Affairs Ministry take aspiring diplomats on a journey around the world without leaving home.

On the day that the i24NEWS cameras entered the classroom, 30 of the country’s best and brightest young people were learning public speaking skills. In a few months time, they will be dispersed to embassies and consulates from Africa to Europe to Asia to the Americas.

“To be an Israeli diplomat, the cadets course is the first junction. It’s basically almost half a year that you do all the things to be able to have the skills and the knowledge to be an Israeli representative,” Kursh says.

The cadets course is the entry point into Israel’s foreign service and soon a new cadets course is opening up. The ministry has a tender out for new applicants due January 15 on two tracks – political and administrative. Applications are open to Israeli citizens. The few who will be accepted go through the six-month course and then right away go into the field to serve at Israeli missions around the world.

Related coverage Netanyahu Blocks Heavy Sanctions on PA After UN Vote i24 News - Israel's cabinet approved sanctions against the Palestinian Authority following its appeal to the International Court of Justice...

“I was very happy to hear that every few years, you will be somewhere else, you will learn somewhere else. It’s a very diverse career. When I was traveling after my military service for 10 months in South America we had a big operation unfortunately here in Israel and I was just explaining in various languages – Spanish, Russian, English – to everyone I met and was interested to hear what’s going on in Israel from my perspective, just as a traveler. Not anything formal,” says Alexandra Zachari, a cadet on the political track.

The course builds both skills and knowledge. Cadets learn the finer points about different countries and get to know each other.

“You need to be brave and curious. You need to want to live a life that is everything out of the ordinary,” says Eyal Manolovici, cadet on the administrative track.