January 10, 2023 9:09 am
Israel Inks $80 Million Deal to Expand Training Center for Fighter Pilots

Israeli Air Force F-35 fighter jets fly over the Mediterranean Sea during an aerial show as part of the celebrations for Israel’s Independence Day marking the 70th anniversary of the creation of the state, in Tel Aviv, Israel, on April 19, 2018. Photo: Reuters/Amir Cohen/File Photo

JNS.org – The Israeli Defense Ministry inked an agreement with Elbit Systems on Tuesday to expand the Mission Training Center at the Hatzor Air Force Base, which contains flight training simulators for F-15 and F-16 fighter jets.

The deal will expand the center, double the amount of flight training hours, effectively reduce in-air flight costs and allow for joint ground and air force drills in the future.

The agreement is estimated at $80 million and will be paid for with US

military aid, which stands at over $3 billion annually.

“The IAF continues to develop and strengthen its competence in the face of future challenges. As part of this effort, the fighter aircraft array’s Mission Training Center will be expanded. This will be done in order to strengthen the competence of the aircrew and the IAF as a whole, while also generating economic efficiency,” said IAF Chief of Air Staff, Brig. Gen. Eyal Grinboim.

According to the Defense Ministry, the flight training center is essential in ensuring pilots’ operational capabilities and provides advanced training and flight-simulating experience by incorporating cutting-edge display systems. These systems allow a wide range of flight simulations, including basic familiarization with the aircraft, emergency situations, preparation for operational scenarios and missions.

