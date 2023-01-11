Gush Etzion Named in Top 10 Landing Spots for Immigrants

JNS.org – Israel’s Ministry of Aliyah and Integration named Gush Etzion in Judea as a top 10 destination for new immigrants, as part of a list geared towards helping olim choose a place to live when setting up stakes in the Jewish state.

The ministry published the list of suggested communities on its website (in six languages), based on municipalities that provide the most assistance with integration into Israeli society.

Gush Etzion region offers immigrants Hebrew ulpan classes, organizes gatherings, events and trips, and has a committee in place to welcome new residents.

“Immigration and absorption are important challenges facing Israel—the national home of the Jewish People. We are proud that Gush Etzion was recognized as a top immigration and absorption destination in Israel, representing Judea and Samaria,” said Gush Etzion Regional Council Chairman and Yesha Council head Shlomo Ne’eman.

Ne’eman is a Russian immigrant who previously worked for the Jewish Agency on aliyah issues and a former adviser to the minister of aliyah and integration.

The other places recognized by the ministry included Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, Haifa, Beersheva, Katzrin, Migdal Haemek, Nof Hagalil (formerly known as Upper Nazareth) and Tiberias.

Some 70,000 people from 95 different countries immigrated to Israel in 2022 with the assistance of the Jewish Agency for Israel, in cooperation with the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration.

It was the most olim in 23 years and a dramatic increase from 2021, when about 28,600 immigrants arrived in the country.