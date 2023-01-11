Israel’s Herzog Receives Turkish Envoy, Touts ‘Promising Direction’

Herzog welcomed Ambassador Şakir Özkan Torunlar to the Jewish state, adding that hearing the Israeli national anthem in the Turkish capital Ankara, next to the flags of Israel “moved (him)… more than anything.”

This comes after Israel and Turkey announced the full normalization of their relations in August. Israel’s ambassador to Turkey, Irit Lillian, on Tuesday presented her credentials to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan last month.

“I am confident that you, too, Mr. Ambassador, felt similar and exciting feelings when you saw the Turkish flag and heard the national anthem played here – in the President’s Residence in Israel.”

Herzog continued: “It is no secret that the State of Israel, and I personally, attach great importance to our historical relationship with Turkey. These are connections that have known difficulties in the past but are now, to our joy, going in a promising direction. Israel and Turkey can and should cooperate in many areas that will bring prosperity, progress and growth to both countries and both peoples.”