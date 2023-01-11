Wednesday, January 11th | 18 Tevet 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel’s Herzog Receives Turkish Envoy, Touts ‘Promising Direction’

Iran Executions Quash Protests, Push Dissent Underground

U.S. Flights Beginning to Resume After FAA System Outage

Shas Party Spiritual Leader Shimon Baadani Dies at 94

Gush Etzion Named in Top 10 Landing Spots for Immigrants

Prosecutors Request Life Plus 21 Years for Terrorist Murderer of Ori Ansbacher

Hangebi Takes Over as Israel’s National Security Adviser

‘It’s Time for a Plan B’: War Crimes Accusation May Indicate Biden Admin Iran Policy Shift, Experts Say

Hamas Denounces UAE Decision to Include Holocaust Education in Curriculum

Antisemitic Hate Crimes in New York City Increased 41 Percent in 2022

January 11, 2023 9:04 am
0

Israel’s Herzog Receives Turkish Envoy, Touts ‘Promising Direction’

avatar by i24 News

Israel-Turkey flag. Photo: via Wikimedia Commons

i24 NewsFor the first time since the resumption of relations between Israel and Turkey, Israel’s President Isaac Herzog received the letter of credentials from the Turkish ambassador on Wednesday.

Herzog welcomed Ambassador Şakir Özkan Torunlar to the Jewish state, adding that hearing the Israeli national anthem in the Turkish capital Ankara, next to the flags of Israel “moved (him)… more than anything.”

This comes after Israel and Turkey announced the full normalization of their relations in August. Israel’s ambassador to Turkey, Irit Lillian, on Tuesday presented her credentials to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan last month.

“I am confident that you, too, Mr. Ambassador, felt similar and exciting feelings when you saw the Turkish flag and heard the national anthem played here – in the President’s Residence in Israel.”

Related coverage

January 11, 2023 8:58 am
0

Iran Executions Quash Protests, Push Dissent Underground

  Iran's hanging of protesters -- and display of their lifeless bodies suspended from cranes -- seems to have instilled enough...

Herzog continued: “It is no secret that the State of Israel, and I personally, attach great importance to our historical relationship with Turkey. These are connections that have known difficulties in the past but are now, to our joy, going in a promising direction. Israel and Turkey can and should cooperate in many areas that will bring prosperity, progress and growth to both countries and both peoples.”

He added that Erdogan emphasized in conversations with himself and the public “how much he recognizes the importance of the partnership between Israel and Turkey.” He thanked Erdogan and invited him to visit the Jewish State in what he called “a visit that will contribute to deepening the ties and cooperation between our countries.”

“I am sure that we will all continue to work to strengthen the relations between the countries,” Herzog continued, “and we will work with mutual respect and join hands for a better and more promising future for our citizens and our region.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2023 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.