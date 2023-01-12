Thursday, January 12th | 19 Tevet 5783

January 12, 2023 5:30 pm
100 EU Parliamentarians Sign Letter Calling for Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps Terrorist Designation

avatar by Andrew Bernard

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell enter a hall for a joint news conference, in Tehran, Iran June 25, 2022. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

More than 100 members of the European Parliament on Wednesday signed a letter calling for the European Union to designate the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in its entirety as a terrorist organization, as world powers continue to ratchet up rhetoric against the Iranian regime.

The letter, sent to the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, says that the EU’s current measures against Iran are “by far not enough.” Currently, the EU has only imposed sanctions on the IRGC’s Aerospace Force.

“The Iranian people are facing a relentless regime, while merely wanting to exercise their universal, basic human rights,” the letter reads. “This violent repression of millions requires a firm and strong European response.”

Iran’s violent crackdown on protesters and its support for Russia’s war in Ukraine has prompted US officials to allege that the regime may be “contributing to widespread war crimes” in Ukraine. Ukrainian defense officials say that Iran has so far sent Russia more than 2,000 drones that have been used both on the battlefield and in indiscriminate attacks against Ukrainian cities and civilian infrastructure.

January 12, 2023 4:55 pm
Other countries have also indicated a shift in approach towards Iran. Egypt and Saudi Arabia on Thursday issued a joint statement of their foreign ministers calling on Iran to halt its nuclear weapons program.

In the UK, foreign office minister Leo Docherty told Parliament Thursday that the UK is actively considering designating the IRGC as a terrorist organization.

“I want to see a cutting of all political ties and no further negotiations with the Islamic regime of Iran,” said Conservative MP Matthew Offord. “I want to see the termination of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action in its entirety. I want to see the invoking of the snapback sanction mechanisms under UN Security Council resolution 2231. I want to see a closure of all Iranian-funded Islamic centers across the United Kingdom. I want to see the recalling of the British ambassador from Iran. I want to see the expelling of the Iranian ambassador and all diplomats from the United Kingdom.”

Iran on Saturday hanged two men for allegedly killing a member of the regime’s security forces during the ongoing protests following the death of Mahsa Amini in regime custody September. Those executions bring the total to four people who are known to have been murdered in connection with the mass protests roiling the nation. Iran Human Rights, a Norway-based NGO, records at least 109 protesters at risk of execution.

In response to Saturday’s hangings, Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen announced on Tuesday that he and the FM of France were preparing a new round of sanctions against Iran.

“Additional European sanctions are needed against those responsible for the gross violations of human rights in Iran,” Rasmussen said.

Follow Algemeiner Washington Correspondent Andrew Bernard on Twitter @AndrewJBernie

