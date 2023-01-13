Israeli Foreign Minister Makes Barrage of Calls to Allies

JNS.org – Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs Eli Cohen spoke with his counterparts from the European Union, Croatia, Cyprus, and Guatemala over the last two days.On Thursday, Cohen talked to Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Grlić-Radman and the High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy of the European Union Josep Borrell.

Cohen thanked Borrell for his good wishes on his entry into the ministry and welcomed the progress in the E.U.-Israel relationship, saying that the E.U.-Israel Association Council meeting held in October 2022, for the first time in 10 years, was an important step towards better relations.

Cohen expressed his appreciation to Grlić-Radman for Croatia’s opposition to the recent UN General Assembly resolution regarding the International Court of Justice in The Hague.

The Israeli minister referred to the enormous potential for deepening the relationship and cooperation between Israel and Croatia in the fields of science, agriculture, energy, innovation and cyber. He noted that the approaching signing of a joint statement between the two countries will be a significant step in that direction.

Related coverage Memorial for Israeli Terror Victim Esther Horgen held in EU Parliament JNS.org - A memorial event marking two years since the killing of terror victim Esther Horgen was held on Wednesday...

Cohen also spoke with Cypriot Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides and Guatemalan Foreign Minister Mario Búcaro.

In the conversation with Kasoulides, Cohen emphasized the strategic bilateral relations between Israel and Cyprus and the importance of cooperation in the field of energy.

He thanked Búcaro for his work to strengthen relations between the countries during his tenure as ambassador to Israel in 2018-2020.

Cohen told his colleague that Israel has great respect for Guatemala both for its central historical role in the establishment of the State of Israel and for the opening of the Guatemalan embassy in Jerusalem in 2018.

Earlier this week, Cohen also spoke with the foreign ministers of the United Kingdom, Germany, Austria, the Netherlands and Estonia. He was slated to hold a call with his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, later on Thursday.