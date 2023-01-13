Friday, January 13th | 20 Tevet 5783

Neturei Karta Member Arrested for Meeting Terrorists in Jenin

avatar by JNS.org

Members of the Neturei Karta orthodox group protest against Israel. Photo: Wikicommons

JNS.org – Police arrested a man who, together with two other members of the ultra-Orthodox, anti-Zionist Neturei Karta sect, entered the Jenin refugee camp in Samaria this week and met with Palestinians from local terrorist organizations, the police said on Thursday.

Elhanan Lax, 38, from the central Israeli city of Petach Tikva, is suspected of “supporting and associating with a terror group” and unlawfully entering Area A of the West Bank, which s under the jurisdiction of the Palestinian Authority.

Police are looking for the other two suspects.

