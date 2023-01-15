Sunday, January 15th | 22 Tevet 5783

January 15, 2023 11:30 am
Santos to be Removed from US Congress if he Broke Campaign Finance Laws, Comer Says

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

US Representative George Santos (R-NY) walks to a vote on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., January 12, 2023. Photo: REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz/File Photo

US Representative George Santos, who lied about much of his resume and life story, will be removed from Congress if found to have broken campaign finance laws, fellow Republican and House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer said on Sunday.

“He’s a bad guy,” Comer said on CNN’s “State of the Union” program. “It’s not up to me or any other member of Congress to determine whether he can be kicked out for lying. Now, if he broke campaign finance laws, then he will be removed from Congress.”

Santos has repeatedly refused to resign, even as pressure has grown within his own party for him to do so. On Thursday, he said he would vacate his New York City-area seat only if he loses the next election.

More than a dozen Republicans officials, many of them from Santos’ district, which covers parts of Queens and Long Island, have demanded the resignation of the newly elected congressman. At least six of his fellow Republican representatives from New York have joined the calls for him to step down.

House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy has said he will leave Santos’ fate to the Ethics Committee and voters.

