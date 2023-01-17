Tuesday, January 17th | 24 Tevet 5783

January 17, 2023 8:37 am
Polish Parliament Delegation Visits Israel ‘To Reinstate Warm Diplomatic Ties’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks as he meets with US Vice President Mike Pence in Warsaw, Poland, Feb. 14, 2019. Photo: Reuters / Kacper Pempel / File.

 

JNS.org – A parliamentary delegation from Poland arrived in Israel this week with the goal of restoring “warm diplomatic ties” between the countries. The visit is the first of its kind in the past four years.

The 13-member delegation, all of whom are members of Poland’s Polish-Israel Parliamentary Friendship Group, met with Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Monday and visited the Knesset on Tuesday. They expressed their desire to see the reestablishment of the Polish-Israel Friendship Group of the Knesset.

The delegation also met with the National Emergency Management Authority of the Israeli Defense Ministry, visited Rambam Hospital and the Mashabim Center for Community Stress Prevention and toured Israel’s northern border. During the latter visit, they were shown a Hezbollah tunnel into Israel.

“As Europe faces similar challenges at our borders, it is important our countries work together to face these challenges and protect our values,” said Małecka-Libera.

The trip was organiz

ed by ELNET (the European Leadership Network), an NGO working to strengthen relations between Europe and Israel.

“This is a historic visit meant to open a new page in relations between Israel and Europe. … This is a momentous occasion for both Israel and Poland, and ELNET is honored to play a role in fostering stronger ties between the two countries,” said Emmanuel Navon, CEO of ELNET-Israel.

Also leading the delegation was Michał Kamiński, deputy speaker of the Polish Senate.

