Wednesday, January 18th | 25 Tevet 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Turkey’s Foreign Minister to Discuss F-16s and NATO During US Visit

Hamas Says Stepping Up Plans to Kidnap Israeli Soldiers

Iran’s ‘Death Committee’ President Unyielding in Defense of Clerical Rule

Ukraine Interior Minister and Children Among Dead in Helicopter Crash

‘Just The Simple Truth’: El Al Relaunches Program to Have Flight Personnel Share Israel’s Story With World

Pentagon Transferring Arms Stationed in Israel to Ukraine—Report

Israel Calls on World Leaders to Help Secure Release of Hamas Captives

Israel’s 2023 Eurovision Song Entry: ‘Unicorn’

‘Test of Our Sovereignty’: Ben-Gvir Orders Police to Prevent Celebrations for Soon-to-be Released Terrorist

Holocaust Objects to be Displayed at German Parliament

January 18, 2023 8:56 am
0

Pentagon Transferring Arms Stationed in Israel to Ukraine—Report

avatar by JNS.org

The Pentagon. Photo: David B. Gleason/Flickr.

JNS.org – The Pentagon is dipping into a store of American ammunition in Israel to help Ukraine replenish its dwindling supply of artillery shells, the New York Times reported on Tuesday.

“With stockpiles in the United States strained and American arms makers not yet able to keep up with the pace of Ukraine’s battlefield operations, the Pentagon has turned to two alternative supplies of shells to bridge the gap: one in South Korea and the one in Israel,” the Times reported, citing Israeli and American officials.

“Artillery constitutes the backbone of ground combat firepower for both Ukraine and Russia, and the war’s outcome may hinge on which side runs out of ammunition first, military analysts say,” the Times reported.

Ukraine has largely expended its Soviet-era munitions and switched over to artillery donated by the U.S. and other western powers.

Related coverage

January 18, 2023 9:24 am
0

Turkey’s Foreign Minister to Discuss F-16s and NATO During US Visit

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will host Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Washington on Wednesday, a belated official visit by Turkey's top diplomat...

Israeli officials said that Jerusalem hasn’t changed its policy of only providing Ukraine with humanitarian aid.

“Based on a U.S. request, certain equipment was transferred to the U.S. D.O.D. [Department of Defense] from its stockpiles” in Israel, the Israel Defense Forces said in a statement.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2023 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.