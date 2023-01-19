Israel and Morocco Bolster Cybersecurity and Intel Ties

The first annual Israel Ministry of Defense-Moroccan defense establishment Steering Committee took place today in Rabat, Morocco. Director of the Pol-Mil Bureau, BG (ret.) Dror SHALOM co-chaired alongside
FAR Inspector General, Belkhir EL FAROUK pic.twitter.com/tFUu1wsUDg
— Ministry of Defense (@Israel_MOD) January 17, 2023
Following defense negotiations in Rabat, Morocco’s army stated Tuesday that it has agreed with Israel to increase military cooperation, including in intelligence and cybersecurity.
The two countries “agreed to further strengthen cooperation and expand it to other areas, including in intelligence, air defense and electronic warfare,” the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces said in a statement.
The two-day discussion focused on military cooperation, including in “logistics, training and the acquisition and modernization of equipment.”