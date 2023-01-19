Israel and Morocco Bolster Cybersecurity and Intel Ties

JNS.org – Israel’s Defense Ministry said on Tuesday thatthe first annual defense establishment Steering Committee meeting in conjunction with Morocco was held in Rabat, where the two countries decided to strengthen military ties.

“Since the resumption of diplomatic relations & the signing of a defense MOU, the parties have deepened & expanded their defense &military ties as well as the defense-industrial field,” the ministry tweeted.

“Cooperation is expected to continue expanding in the future in the face of common challenges,” it added.