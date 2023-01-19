Thursday, January 19th | 26 Tevet 5783

January 19, 2023 8:20 am
Israel and Morocco Bolster Cybersecurity and Intel Ties

Israeli National Security Adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat (C), flanked by US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman (L) and White House senior adviser Jared Kushner (R), speaks before boarding an El Al flight to Rabat, Morocco, at Ben-Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel, Dec. 22, 2020. Photo: Amos Ben Gershom / GPO / Latin America News Agency.

JNS.org – Israel’s Defense Ministry said on Tuesday thatthe first annual defense establishment Steering Committee meeting in conjunction with Morocco was held in Rabat, where the two countries decided to strengthen military ties.

“Since the resumption of diplomatic relations & the signing of a defense MOU, the parties have deepened & expanded their defense &military ties as well as the defense-industrial field,” the ministry tweeted.

Following defense negotiations in Rabat, Morocco’s army stated Tuesday that it has agreed with Israel to increase military cooperation, including in intelligence and cybersecurity.

The two countries “agreed to further strengthen cooperation and expand it to other areas, including in intelligence, air defense and electronic warfare,” the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces said in a statement.

The two-day discussion focused on military cooperation, including in “logistics, training and the acquisition and modernization of equipment.”

