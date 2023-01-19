Netanyahu Discusses Expansion of Abraham Accords with Biden Aide

i24 News – White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan’s trip to Israel also focused on Iran nuclear threat

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday met with White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, the first sit-down of a senior Washington official with the Israeli premier.

Netanyahu said the two discussed “steps to deepen the Abraham accords,” as well as the threat posed by Iran’s nuclear program.

Sullivan, who met Wednesday with Israel’s President Isaac Herzog, is seeking to develop a baseline relationship with a government often described as Israel’s most right-wing ever and make sure that Jerusalem and Washington are on the same page on such issues as the Palestinian conflict and the threat posed by Iran’s nuclear program.

Related coverage Terrorist Who Murdered Israeli Soldier Released from Prison after 40 Years i24 News - Israel's National Security Minister Ben-Gvir determined to prevent similar scene by hundreds of greeters for cousin that...

Netanyahu said that he has known US President Joe Biden for 40 years “as a great friend of Israel” and singled out his contribution to Israeli security.

Sullivan’s visit is focused on threats posed by Iran and efforts to expand normalization between Arab states and Israel.

The Biden administration believes that stability in the Middle East relies heavily on the prospect that Saudi Arabia and other Arab states will join the Abraham Accords or a similar treaty to normalize the relations with the Jewish state.

It is unlikely, however, that the US delegation will be meeting with the controversial members of the Israeli government such as Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, as well as the government’s ultra-Orthodox factions.