Two Palestinians, Including PIJ Commander, Killed in Firefight with IDF in Jenin

January 19, 2023 8:36 am
JNS.org

Israeli soldiers run during a raid in Jenin in the West Bank March 30, 2022. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

JNS.org – Two Palestinians, including a Palestinian Islamic Jihad commander, were killed in clashes with Israeli troops in Jenin on Thursday morning, according to the Israeli military and  Palestinian media.Israeli forces engaged Palestinian gunmen after coming under heavy fire during a counter-terror operation in the northern Samaria city, according to the Israeli military.

Palestinian media identified the casualties as Adham Jabareen, 28, and Jawad Bawaqta, 57. Jabareen was identified as a PIJ commander; Bawaqta was killed while providing first aid to the terrorist, according to the reports.

An IDF soldier was lightly injured during the exchange and evacuated to hospital for treatment.

The IDF added that explosive devices were also thrown at the forces, who confiscated M-16 rifles, bomb-making equipment and ammunition during the operation.

One person was arrested in Jenin on suspicion of involvement in terrorist activity, while at least nine others were detained in operations across Judea and Samaria, according to the IDF.

