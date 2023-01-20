Friday, January 20th | 27 Tevet 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

True Power Comes from Admitting Our Mistakes, and Changing Course

Hamas Holocaust Denial Gets a Free Pass From Media Outlets

The Western Wall: From Ancient Stones and Anti-Jewish Discrimination to Modern Symbol

Iran’s Human Rights Violations Are Indescribable

Top Diplomats, Former UN Officials Seek to Fix ‘Wild West’ of Peacemaking

Meat Cultivated From Cow Cells is Kosher, Israel’s Chief Rabbi Rules

German Lawmakers Recognize Islamic State Crimes Against Yazidis as Genocide

West Bank: Evacuation of Illegal Outpost Sows Discord Within Israel’s Coalition

United Arab Emirates Retains Place Among Safest Countries in the World

Bar-Ilan Hosts Int’l Confab to Honor Jonathan Sacks’s Ideas

January 20, 2023 9:24 am
0

Israel’s Environment Minister Learns of PA Abuse During Judea and Samaria Visit

avatar by JNS.org

The community of Beit El in Judea and Samaria. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – Idit Silman of the Likud Party toured Gush Etzion on Thursday, in her first visit to Judea and Samaria in her new role as minister of environmental protection.

The minister met with Gush Etzion Regional Council and Yesha Council Chairman Shlomo Ne’eman and local activists from whom she learned about their struggles to protect the region’s environment from Palestinian Authority depredations, according to a Gush Etzion Council statement.

They informed Silman about the P.A.’s negligence in Areas B and C of Judea and Samaria, commonly known as the West Bank, including water pollution from sewage, and garbage and waste issues.

“The fight for quality of life and the quality of the environment is a fight for the land itself. There are large-scale illegal activities taking place here non-stop, from unsupervised burning to water pollution, illegal quarries, and the illegal takeover of open areas,” Ne’eman said.

Related coverage

January 20, 2023 10:08 am
0

West Bank: Evacuation of Illegal Outpost Sows Discord Within Israel’s Coalition

i24 News - Netanyahu: 'I support settlements but only when it's done in a legal way and in coordination with...

Silman said, “The Ministry of Environmental Protection will fight for sovereignty and governance in Judea and Samaria. We will do so by advancing legislation which strengthens environmental supervision and enforcement of the laws, while creating deterrence against environmental crimes.”

Kfar Etzion Field School Assistant Director Amichai Noam said, “Minister Silman’s visit, less than a month after assuming her new role, sends an important statement for which we are grateful. We stand by the minister, along with the Gush Etzion Regional Council and all councils throughout Judea and Samaria, in tackling important environmental issues and preserving the environment for future generations.”

It was decided that follow-up meetings would take place between the minister’s staff and local environmental officials.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2023 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.