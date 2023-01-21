Saturday, January 21st | 28 Tevet 5783

January 21, 2023 2:17 pm
110,000 Turn Out to Tel Aviv Rallies Against Judicial Reform

avatar by i24 News

Israelis protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s new right-wing coalition and its proposed judicial reforms to reduce powers of the Supreme Court, in Tel Aviv, Israel January 21, 2023. Photo: REUTERS/Ilan Rosenberg

i24 News – An estimated 110,000 Israelis turned out to two rallies in Tel Aviv on Saturday to protest a proposed reform to the justice system. This is the third such event in the coastal city in as many weeks.

Politicians addressing protesters included opposition leader and former prime minister Yair Lapid and Benny Gantz, a former defense minister and alternate prime minister.

“What you see here today is a demonstration in favor of the country. People who love this country came here to defend it, its democracy and its courts,” Lapid said at the larger of the two demonstrations outside the Azrieli center.

Gantz said that “we encourage the protest and see it as backing for our political activity at the various levels. We can argue about many things, just not about Israeli democracy. We are ready to reach agreements on the reform, but that does not mean that we will compromise on democracy. There will be no compromise on democracy, the rule of law and a strong and independent judiciary.”

Earlier this month Yariv Levin, a justice minister in Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing government, announced a plan to hand more powers to lawmakers in appointing judges and overriding Supreme Court decisions.

Critics say Levin’s reforms would cripple judicial independence, set back minority rights and compromise the credibility of the courts system. Among those opposed are the Supreme Court chief justice and the country’s attorney-general, while critics of the Supreme Court say it is overreaching and unrepresentative of the electorate.

