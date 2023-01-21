Saturday, January 21st | 28 Tevet 5783

January 21, 2023 2:29 pm
0

Jerusalem: Police Launch Probe after Girl, 7, Lightly Wounded by Suspected Stray Bullet

avatar by i24 News

A view of Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem’s Ein Kerem neighborhood. Photo: Almog via Wikimedia Commons.

i24 News – Israel Police on Saturday launched an investigation into an incident where a young girl was lightly wounded by shards of broken glass, after it emerged that the incident was caused by gunfire from a neighboring Palestinian village.

The girl, aged seven, was at her home in the Pisgat Zeev neighborhood in Jerusalem, when one of the apartment windows shattered, resulting in a cut to the head requiring stitches. Police said the bullet narrowly missed the girl’s forehead.

She was rushed for treatment to the Hadassah Medical Center adjacent to Jerusalem’s Hebrew University on Mount Scopus. In addition to the cut wound, she suffered from anxiety.

Israeli security services have been on heightened alert in recent month due to the hike in Palestinian terrorist attacks targeting Israeli civilians and soldiers alike.

