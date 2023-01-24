Jordanian Court Orders Israel to Pay $500K to Shooting Victim

JNS.org – A Jordanian court ordered Israel’s embassy in Amman to pay $500,000 in compensation to a Jordanian citizen injured by an embassy security guard on July 23, 2017.

The court accepted the claim of the plaintiff, Maher Fares Ibrahim, that he was 80% disabled and couldn’t support himself, according to Jordanian media.

Ibrahim, a furniture mover, was accidentally injured by Israeli security guard Ziv Moyal.

Moyal was defending himself from an attack by Mohammad Jawawdeh, 17. Jawawdeh, who was there to install furniture, came up behind Moyal and attacked him with a screwdriver.

Moyal was stabbed three times, once in the chest and twice in the back.

Moyal also accidentally shot and killed Bashar al-Hamarna, who owned the apartment where the attack took place.

The incident heightened tensions between the countries. Jordan initially demanded to interrogate the guard. Israel refused, citing Moyal’s diplomatic immunity.

Jordan allowed the guard, the Israeli ambassador and embassy staff to return to Israel a day after the incident.

In 2018, Israel agreed to pay $5 million in compensation to the Jordanian government for the families of the two persons who were shot dead as well as a Jordanian judge killed in a separate incident in 2014.