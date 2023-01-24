Tuesday, January 24th | 2 Shevat 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Jordanian Court Orders Israel to Pay $500K to Shooting Victim

‘We Have Been Betrayed’: As Billions Flow to Jordan, US Remains Mum on Extradition of Palestinian Terrorist Ahlam Tamimi

US, Israel Launch Historic Joint Military Exercise

US, UK, EU Issue Coordinated Sanctions Against Iranian Officials

Exhibit Listing Millions of Holocaust Victims to Go on Display at UN Headquarters

Pressure Grows in Frankfurt for Cancellation of Roger Waters Concert Over Rock Singer’s ‘Antisemitism’

Multiple Universities Give Institutional Support to Antisemitism

Jewish Activity Ramps Up in Ireland

Remembering Cantor Simon Hass

University of Michigan Newspaper Whitewashes ‘Intifada’ March Where Students Called for ‘One Solution’

January 24, 2023 8:16 am
0

Jordanian Court Orders Israel to Pay $500K to Shooting Victim

avatar by JNS.org

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets on July 25 with Israeli Ambassador to Jordan Einat Shlain (left) and Ziv Moyal, the Israeli embassy security guard who was attacked before shooting his assailant and a bystander in Amman. Photo: Haim Zach / GPO.

JNS.org – A Jordanian court ordered Israel’s embassy in Amman to pay $500,000 in compensation to a Jordanian citizen injured by an embassy security guard on July 23, 2017.

The court accepted the claim of the plaintiff, Maher Fares Ibrahim, that he was 80% disabled and couldn’t support himself, according to Jordanian media.

Moyal was defending himself from an attack by Mohammad Jawawdeh, 17. Jawawdeh, who was there to install furniture, came up behind Moyal and attacked him with a screwdriver.

Moyal was stabbed three times, once in the chest and twice in the back.

Related coverage

January 23, 2023 9:30 am
0

Hezbollah Built 20-Plus Posts Along Border with Israel

JNS.org - The Iranian-backed Hezbollah terrorist organization has built more than 20 observation and guard posts along the Israel-Lebanon border...

Moyal also accidentally shot and killed Bashar al-Hamarna, who owned the apartment where the attack took place.

The incident heightened tensions between the countries. Jordan initially demanded to interrogate the guard. Israel refused, citing Moyal’s diplomatic immunity.

Jordan allowed the guard, the Israeli ambassador and embassy staff to return to Israel a day after the incident.

In 2018, Israel agreed to pay $5 million in compensation to the Jordanian government for the families of the two persons who were shot dead as well as a Jordanian judge killed in a separate incident in 2014.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2023 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.