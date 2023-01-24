Judge Investigating 2020 Beirut Port Blast Charges Lebanon’s Top Public Prosecutor – Report

i24 News – Judge Tarek Bitar charges Prosecutor General Ghassan Oweidat over deadly 2020 explosion in Lebanon’s capital

The judge investigating the 2020 Beirut port explosion has charged Lebanon’s top public prosecutor and three other judges in connection with the blast that killed 220 people, according to a Tuesday report.

Two judicial sources told Reuters that Judge Tarek Bitar charged Prosecutor General Ghassan Oweidat.

Bitar said on Monday that he was resuming his probe into the massive blast in Lebanon’s capital that left over 200 dead and 6,500 injured and ravaged entire neighborhoods of the city, leaving an estimated 300,000 homeless. Authorities said tons of ammonium nitrate fertilizer was haphazardly stocked in a port warehouse since 2014 and that it caught fire, which caused one of history’s largest non-nuclear explosions.

No Lebanese official had been held accountable over the blast.

The investigation was stalled since December 2021 due to the politicians that Bitar summoned for questioning filing complaints against him.

The damage from the explosion is estimated at between $10 billion to $15 billion.