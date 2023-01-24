Police Arrest Two Jewish Activists for Waving Israeli Flags Atop Temple Mount

JNS.org – Police arrested two Jewish activists on Tuesday for waving Israeli flags and singing the Israeli national anthem atop the Temple Mount in Jerusalem.

Those detained were members of “Israel is Forever,” an organization of Jews of French origin.

“We’ve been detained already for five hours on the grounds of singing ‘Hatikvah’ and waving the Israeli flag. I just got my phone back but am still waiting to have my fingerprints and picture taken,” said Nili Naouri, one of the two arrested.

“It needs to be made very clear: We are allowed to wave the flag and sing the Israeli national anthem on the Temple Mount, and we will continue acting like the homeowners on the holiest place to the Jewish people!” he added.

Tom Nisani, CEO of Temple Mount advocacy group Beyadenu, said that despite the establishment of the new right/religious Israeli government, Jews were still being arrested on the Temple Mount for no reason.