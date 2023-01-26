Jenin: At Least 9 Palestinians Killed, Intelligence Revealed Cell Planning Attack

i24 News – Palestinian media named one of the killed men as Saeb Essam Mahmoud Azriqi, 24, who arrived at Ibn Sina Specialist Hospital in critical condition

At least nine Palestinians were killed and several others wounded during Thursday morning clashes in Jenin in between Israeli soldiers and Palestinian gunmen. Israeli intelligence received information pointing to a Palestinian Islamic Jihad cell in the area that intended to carry out a major attack immediately.

Palestinian media named one of the killed men as Saeb Essam Mahmoud Azriqi, 24, who arrived at Ibn Sina Specialist Hospital in critical condition with wounds to the chest. According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, several others were reported wounded at the hospital.

Israel’s military said in a statement that it was operating in Jenin in the West Bank “to apprehend a terror squad belonging to the Islamic Jihad terror organization.” Regarding Palestinian reports that one of the fatalities was an elderly woman, the military said that “We are aware of reports of a Palestinian civilian being hit. The circumstances of the event are under review.”

Dr. Abdel-Latif al-Kanua, a Hamas spokesman, commented on the ongoing clashes in Jenin, saying that “the resistance fighters confronting the special forces there and yesterday’s clashes in Silwan and Al-Tor are evidence of the escalation of our people’s revolution.”

A source in Israel Defense Forces (IDF) told the media that the military was preparing for an escalation of hostilities in the West Bank following the raid in Jenin.

Tensions in the West Bank have soared as the Israeli military continues its counterterrorism operation known as “Break the Wave,” following a series of terrorist attacks that have left dozens dead in Israel and the West Bank in 2022. Jenin is considered a particular West Bank flashpoint and a hotbed of terrorist activity, resulting in countless overnight raids in the city. “Break the Wave” has led to over 2,500 arrests and 171 Palestinian deaths in 2022.