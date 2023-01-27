Friday, January 27th | 5 Shevat 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Gaza Terrorists Fire Rockets into Israel, Prompting IDF Retaliatory Strikes Against Hamas

Biden Says Antisemitism Drove Him to Run for President

European Parliament Unveils its First Holocaust Memorial

Twitter Insufficiently Anti-Antisemitic, German Lawsuit Alleges

First Female Pastor in the Holy Land Ordained

Daylight Jenin Raid Thwarted a Major, Imminent PIJ Terror Plot

Biden Human Rights Nominee Drops Out Amid GOP Israel Bias Concern

Hatzalah EMT Saves Fellow Passenger Who Fainted During JetBlue Flight to Florida

Israeli Leaders Demand EU Terror Designation for Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps

The UK National Union of Students Welcomes Everyone — Except Jews

January 27, 2023 9:39 am
0

Gaza Terrorists Fire Rockets into Israel, Prompting IDF Retaliatory Strikes Against Hamas

× [contact-form-7 404 "Not Found"]

avatar by JNS.org

Rockets are launched by Palestinians into Israel, amid Israel-Palestinian fighting, in Gaza, August 7, 2022. Photo: Reuters/Mohammed Salem

JNS.org – Palestinian terrorists fired a barrage of rockets from the Gaza Strip at Israeli communities overnight Thursday, prompting retaliatory strikes by the IDF against Hamas assets.

The exchange came after nine Palestinians were killed during heavy clashes between Palestinian Islamic Jihad and Israeli troops in Jenin in northern Samaria Thursday morning.

At midnight, two rockets were fired from Gaza towards the southern city of Ashkelon, with both being intercepted by the Iron Dome air defense system.

A few hours later, three more rockets were fired towards Israeli communities located along the border with Gaza. One of the rockets was intercepted by Iron Dome, a second struck in an open area and the third fell short in the Strip, according to the IDF.

The military conducted retaliatory strikes on targets that included a military camp belonging to Hamas in northern Gaza that served as one of the terror organization’s most important focal points of activity.

The IDF said that it had caused “significant” damage to Hamas’s efforts to arm and strengthen itself, and reiterated Israel’s policy of holding the largest Gaza-based terrorist group responsible for any attacks emanating from the enclave it controls.

“Hamas bears responsibility for what happens in the Gaza Strip and will pay the price for security violations against the State of Israel,” said the IDF.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said on Friday that he had instructed the defense establishment to “prepare for action with a range of offensive measures aimed at high-quality targets, in case it is necessary to continue to act—until peace is restored to the citizens of Israel.”

The decision by Israeli security forces to conduct a rare large-scale counter-terrorism operation in Jenin during daylight hours on Thursday reflected the urgent need to prevent a major terror plot from moving ahead.

That plot, according to security sources, involved a Palestinian Islamic Jihad attack against Israelis to be carried out in the immediate future.

An Israel Defense Forces spokesman noted that most security operations in Judea and Samaria, commonly known as the West Bank, take place at night, to reduce what the military describes as “friction”—meaning reducing the chances of gun battles and clashes with gunmen and residents.

Yet this time, the IDF, Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) and Border Police’s Counter-Terrorism Unit moved into the crowded Jenin area in broad daylight, employing techniques to maneuver in an urban sprawl that is a hub for heavily armed terrorists.

The daytime timing helps explain the high number of Palestinian casualties, most of them PIJ gunmen.

Israeli forces remain engaged in a counter-terrorism offensive, primarily in Judea and Samaria, in response to a series of Palestinian attacks that killed 31 people in 2022.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2023 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.