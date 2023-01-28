Saturday, January 28th | 6 Shevat 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Netanyahu Vows ‘Strong, Rapid, Precise’ Response to Jerusalem Terror Attacks

Zelensky says Ukrainian Woman Killed in Jerusalem Attacks

Israeli Army Reinforces in West Bank after Synagogue Shooting

Palestinian Towns Celebrate Murder of 7 Israelis in Jerusalem Attack

US Lawmakers Introduce Legislation Honoring Diplomatic ‘Heroes of the Holocaust’

Three Men Accused of Conspiracy to Murder NY-Based Iranian Dissident

New AI Powered Tool Monitors Social Media Antisemitism in Real Time

Terror Attack in East Jerusalem Leaves At Least 7 Dead, Assailant ‘Neutralized’

Raunchy Israeli TV Series About Orthodox Woman’s Escapades in Israel Premieres at Sundance Film Festival

‘You People’: Delta Airlines Investigating Orthodox Jewish Man’s Complaint of Antisemitism Against Flight Attendant

January 28, 2023 2:05 pm
0

Netanyahu Vows ‘Strong, Rapid, Precise’ Response to Jerusalem Terror Attacks

× [contact-form-7 404 "Not Found"]

avatar by i24 News

Then Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu attends a special session of the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, to approve and swear in a new right-wing government, in Jerusalem December 29, 2022. Photo: REUTERS/Amir Cohen/Pool

i24 NewsAt an emergency meeting of the security cabinet, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed a “strong, rapid, precise” response to the deadly terror attacks in Jerusalem. The measures put forward by the leader included arming Israeli civilians and harsher measures against Palestinians complicit with the perpetrators.

“We will seal and demolish terrorists’ houses in an expedited fashion, in order to exact an additional price from those who supported terrorism. This process already started yesterday and is in progress,” Netanyahu said.

“On behalf of all the citizens of Israel, I would like to send my heartfelt condolences to the families of those murdered in the heinous and terrible attack in our capital, Jerusalem. This is a criminal attack at the entrance of a synagogue on International Holocaust Day,” he said.

I thank the President of the United States, my friend Joe Biden, who spoke with me and expressed his shock and sorrow at this terrible act of murder. I also thank many other leaders, including from Arab countries, for standing by Israel at this time. We all pray for the recovery of those wounded in the two attacks.”

The leader went on to “praise the police and the security forces for their determined and quick action, as well as the resourcefulness and bravery shown by ordinary citizens, who shot the terrorists and thus saved lives.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2023 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.