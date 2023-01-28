Saturday, January 28th | 6 Shevat 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Netanyahu Vows ‘Strong, Rapid, Precise’ Response to Jerusalem Terror Attacks

Zelensky says Ukrainian Woman Killed in Jerusalem Attacks

Israeli Army Reinforces in West Bank after Synagogue Shooting

Palestinian Towns Celebrate Murder of 7 Israelis in Jerusalem Attack

US Lawmakers Introduce Legislation Honoring Diplomatic ‘Heroes of the Holocaust’

Three Men Accused of Conspiracy to Murder NY-Based Iranian Dissident

New AI Powered Tool Monitors Social Media Antisemitism in Real Time

Terror Attack in East Jerusalem Leaves At Least 7 Dead, Assailant ‘Neutralized’

Raunchy Israeli TV Series About Orthodox Woman’s Escapades in Israel Premieres at Sundance Film Festival

‘You People’: Delta Airlines Investigating Orthodox Jewish Man’s Complaint of Antisemitism Against Flight Attendant

January 28, 2023 10:50 am
0

Zelensky says Ukrainian Woman Killed in Jerusalem Attacks

× [contact-form-7 404 "Not Found"]

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky attends a news conference, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine August 23, 2022. Photo: REUTERS/Gleb Garanich/File Photo

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed his condolences on Saturday following attacks in Jerusalem in which he said a Ukrainian citizen was among the dead.

“We share Israel’s pain after the terrorist attacks in Jerusalem. Among the victims is a Ukrainian woman. Sincere condolences to the victims’ families,” he wrote on Twitter.

“The crimes were cynically committed on the Intl Holocaust Remembrance Day. Terror must have no place in today’s world. Neither in Israel nor in Ukraine.”

Israel’s military said it was boosting its forces in the West Bank a day after a Palestinian gunman shot dead seven people on the outskirts of Jerusalem, and another shooting attack in the city on Saturday wounded two people.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2023 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.