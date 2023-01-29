Sunday, January 29th | 7 Shevat 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Iranian Military Factory Hit by Drone Attack

Azerbaijan to Evacuate Embassy in Iran on Sunday After Fatal Shooting

Blinken Begins Middle East Trip Amid Spate of Violence

Israel to Seal Home of Palestinian, 13, Behind Saturday’s Terror Attack in Jlem

Israel Police Start Demolition of Illegal Houses in East Jerusalem

Palestinian Terrorist Who Murdered Young Israeli Sentenced to Life in Prison

Car Torched, Buildings Damaged in Suspected Revenge Attacks Against Palestinians

Israeli Military Battalions Deployed Around Jerusalem, West Bank Border to Help Police

Website Promoting Holocaust Education Titled ‘EducateKanye’ Launched by Jewish Activist

Top US Treasury Official to Warn UAE, Turkey Over Sanctions Evasion

January 29, 2023 12:19 pm
0

Iranian Military Factory Hit by Drone Attack

× [contact-form-7 404 "Not Found"]

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian speaks during a joint news conference with Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad in Damascus, Syria January 14, 2023. Photo: REUTERS/Firas Makdesi

A loud explosion struck a military industry factory near the central Iranian city of Isfahan overnight in what Tehran said on Sunday was a drone strike by unidentified attackers.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast, which came amid tension with the West over Tehran’s nuclear activity and supply of arms for Russia’s war in Ukraine, as well as months of anti-government demonstrations at home.

Iran’s foreign minister said the “cowardly” attack was aimed at creating “insecurity” in Iran. The Defense Ministry said the explosion caused only minor damage and no casualties. The extent of the damage could not be independently confirmed.

“Such actions will not impact our experts’ determination to progress in our peaceful nuclear work,” Hossein Amirabdollahian told reporters in televised remarks.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2023 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.