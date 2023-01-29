Iranian Military Factory Hit by Drone Attack

A loud explosion struck a military industry factory near the central Iranian city of Isfahan overnight in what Tehran said on Sunday was a drone strike by unidentified attackers.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast, which came amid tension with the West over Tehran’s nuclear activity and supply of arms for Russia’s war in Ukraine, as well as months of anti-government demonstrations at home.

Iran’s foreign minister said the “cowardly” attack was aimed at creating “insecurity” in Iran. The Defense Ministry said the explosion caused only minor damage and no casualties. The extent of the damage could not be independently confirmed.

“Such actions will not impact our experts’ determination to progress in our peaceful nuclear work,” Hossein Amirabdollahian told reporters in televised remarks.