Israel Police Start Demolition of Illegal Houses in East Jerusalem

i24 News – Israel’s police in cooperation with the Jerusalem Municipality began demolition of illegal houses in east Jerusalem on Sunday morning in accordance with the policy of the National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

The forces arrived a little while ago with bulldozers of the municipality to the Jabal Mokbar neighborhood, from there the forces will continue to other houses and neighborhoods in east Jerusalem.

After two terrorist attacks in Jerusalem over the weekend, Ben-Gvir ordered to prepare for the immediate demolition of the illegal buildings in the east of the city. In the coming week many more buildings are expected to be demolished.

“We will fight terrorism with all the legal means at our disposal,” the minister said, praising the mayor of Jerusalem and local police for “enforcing the law.”

Earlier on Sunday, Israel police, Border Police and the military sealed the house of the terrorist who carried out the shooting attack in Neve Ya’akov on Friday evening, killing seven people and wounding three more. The terrorist Khairi Alkam, who was neutralized, was not previously known to security forces. His home is located in the east Jerusalem neighborhood of A-Tur.